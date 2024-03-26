Homes owned by hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs were raided by federal agents on Monday, with Combs at the centre of sex trafficking allegations and sexual assault lawsuits.

Armed agents from the Department of Homeland Security conducted operations at luxury properties on both the East and West Coasts of the United States. Video footage depicted helicopters circling overhead and a large law enforcement presence on the ground.

In a statement, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York confirmed the enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and local law enforcement partners.

Media outlets in Los Angeles aired aerial footage showing a substantial law enforcement presence at a lavish Holmby Hills residence associated with Combs, also known as Puff Daddy. Heavily armed agents surrounded the sprawling property, with individuals seen being detained at the scene.

TMZ reported that images suggested Combs’ sons, Justin and King Combs, were among those detained. The outlet also obtained footage of a raid on a luxury waterfront property in Miami linked to Combs.

Although official details about the raids were not immediately available, the involvement of Homeland Security in coordinated operations across multiple locations indicates serious allegations.

These events unfold as legal pressure mounts on Combs, who faces multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse, with allegations spanning decades.

Last year, Combs was sued by his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, who alleged he coerced her into performing sexual acts with multiple men over several years, constituting sex trafficking.

Although that suit was settled, others have followed, including one in December where a woman accused Combs of sexual assault, alleging he and others gang-raped her when she was 17 years old.

Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer representing two of the women who accused Combs, expressed support for law enforcement’s efforts to prosecute those who violate the law.

Combs, 54, is renowned for founding the Bad Boy record label in 1993 and shaping hip-hop’s commercial landscape.

Despite his public image as a savvy businessman, lawsuits portray Combs as a violent individual who allegedly exploited his celebrity status to prey on and intimidate women. Combs vehemently denies all accusations against him.

