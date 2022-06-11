My mouth odour

I have been having a terrible smell anytime I open my mouth. Kindly let me know what to do. I am a 40- year-old man.

Bad breath may be caused by some problems in the mouth or throat. However, some cases of bad breath are just psychological when the fellow sensing the bad breath is the only one who perceives it while others don’t. Brushing the teeth and tongue after eating, flossing at least once a day and replacing toothbrushes regularly may improve bad breath. Avoiding foods known to cause bad breath, such as onions and garlic, may also help. If these don’t help, a visit to a dentist will be advisable.

