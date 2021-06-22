Be selfless, patriotic in discharge of your duties, COAS charges troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya, on Tuesday, charged the troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army to remain selfless and disciplined in the discharge of their duties.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Director, Army Public Relations, Major Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS gave the charge during his address to troops at Abakpa Cantonment in Enugu State.

He said that Gen Yahaya, who was on his maiden operational visit to 82 Division Area of Responsibility said that his administration would provide troops with the requisite support including improved welfare and equipment to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

In his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has expressed the commitment of the Division to tackle all threats to national security in South-Eastern Nigeria.

Lagbaja lauded the COAS’ concern for the wellbeing of troops and a timely operational visit to the Division Area of Responsibility, adding that the visit would shore up troops’ morale as they perform their duties.

Earlier, the COAS commissioned a remodelled Quarter Guard building which provided office and accommodation for troops on duty.

He commended the GOC for executing the project and urged the end-users to utilize the facility to improve their professional output.

He added that Gen Yahaya paid a courtesy visit to the Ground Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force. where he commended the synergy existing between the Nigerian Army and the Air Force, pledged to sustain it for the success of military operations.

