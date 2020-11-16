Family holds special prayer for elected US congressman, Owolewa, in Kwara

A special thanksgiving prayer was on Sunday held in honour of Adeoye Owolewa, a Nigerian who was elected as the US congressman for Columbia District by members of his family in Omu Aran, Kwara State, Nigeria.

The prayer, which was led by the Chief Imam of Omu-Aran, Alhaji Sodiq Alalobo, took place at the Owolewa family compound, in Igangu, Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun local government area of Kwara State.

Alhaji Alalobo, who read some portions of the Holy Quran, later offered prayers for more success for the Owolewas.

Speaking at the session, the traditional ruler of the ancient town, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, represented by Eesa of Omu-Aran, High Chief Jide Adebayo, said he was delighted over the feat as it was the first time a Nigerian will be attaining such height in the US.

The monarch prayed Allah to continue to bring more success stories to the ancient town during his reign and also offered prayers for the sons and daughters of the town.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Alhaji Funsho Owolewa, reminded well-wishers at the prayer session, that the Owolewas are always the first in almost everything good one can think of in the town.

He prayed that Allah uplifts others in the family because he believes with the special grace of God, many of such good news are ahead for the family.

The jubilant family members later marched to the palace of Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, to celebrate with him.

They were received by elated Oba Adeoti, while local drummers were at their best.

