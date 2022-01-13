Seven die, two injured in Bauchi road accident

In what has become a regular occurrence in Bauchi State, another ghastly motor accident, on Thursday, has claimed no fewer than seven lives.

Confirming the accident, the State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) stated that the accident which occurred at about 12.30 pm and was reported at about 12.35 pm at Haka Yafi village along Bauchi – Jos, involved two vehicles coming from opposite directions.

According to the Sector Commander, Bauchi Sector Command of the FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi, the two vehicles involved are commercial vehicles, a Sharon mini bus with registration number YLA 88 ZY while the Toyota has registration number KUJ 182 TU.

The FRSC added that the possible cause of the accident was speed violation by the two drivers, Mustapha Adamu, who drove the Sharon while the name of the other driver, Toyota Hiace could not be ascertained immediately during the rescue operation by personnel of the FRSC.

Nine people all males were involved in the accident with two of them injured and evacuated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for treatment while corpses of the seven dead people were deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

Items recovered from the scene of the accident included six various models of mobile phones and the sum of N109,090 while all the obstructions have been cleared for smooth traffic.

