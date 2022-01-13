Ortom swears in new commissioners, special advisers

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Thursday, sworn in eight commissioners and five special advisers.

He warned the appointees to restrain from indulging in corrupt acts, saying that he would not stand for anyone at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for embezzlement of public funds.

Ortom said he decided to rejig his cabinet so as to further deliver strongly in the last lap of his administration.

According to him, “I had to take stock and rejig my cabinet to be able to deliver. I noticed some areas to rejig government to make it more responsive and responsible.”

He urged the new appointees to sustain the positive leadership qualities which saw them being recommended for their positions even as he reminded them that expectations are very high and as such, they must live up to their obligations.

“I admonish you to be diligent as we finish this administration strong, Anyone found wanting will be kicked out. You must imbibe transparency, justice and fairness in the execution of your duties,” he urged them.

