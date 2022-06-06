Set goals for yourselves, Ilaji boss tells youths after bagging outstanding business personality award

Following his unrelenting and consistent contributions to the socio-economic development of Oyo State in general and South-West in particular, Engineer Dotun Sanusi, Chairman of Ilaji Resort has been honoured with South-West Advancement Award.

The award ceremony which was held on Sunday at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos saw Chief Sanusi being honoured with the Most Outstanding Business Personality of the year 2022 Award.

Other eminent personalities honoured at the ceremony include Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Mr Femi Otedola, Mrs Yemisi Suswam, Hon Justice Opeyemi Oke, Captain Folu Akinkuotu, Mr Bamidele Onalaja, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, among others.

Chief Sanusi while giving his acceptance speech expressed his appreciation to the organizers, adding that he is extremely delighted to have been considered worthy of being honored with the prestigious award.

​I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my little contributions to the development of our region (South-West) in general and Ibadan in particular through the establishment of Ilaji Resort (recently recognized as The Best Themed Resort by Nigerian Tourism Awards), ICAST Schools, Ilaji Farms and my contributions to the uplifting of our people here and there.”

Chief Sanusi who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Ilaji Resort continued, “winning this award would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received, first and foremost, from God Almighty and also from astute investors and highly respected Ibadan indigenes, from my hometown, such as Chief Bode Akindele (of blessed memory) and Chief Bode Amoo whose imprints are everywhere in Ibadan, Oyo State and South West as a whole. I also recognize the unquantifiable roles of my seniors and my colleagues, for whom I have the deepest respect, and from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself and perform better at each stage.

“As an entrepreneur, I have faced several challenges just like everyone who wants to become somebody in life, but by the grace and mercy of God, each one of them has only strengthened me to become the person I am today. I want to use this opportunity to advise our youths to set goals for themselves and keep their eyes on them until they are achieved.

“I sincerely thank everyone whose path I have crossed, starting from my late mum who instilled the entrepreneurship spirit and business skills in me, and several others I cannot mention because of time, for helping me reach a stage where I can proudly hold up this award as a mark of my achievement. I also promise to only get better at my work so that you can see me here for more such awards.”

South West Advancement Awards is designed to showcase, appreciate and motivate the average Yoruba man and woman whose Ideas, works and activities have helped in the growth and development of the South-West region of Nigerian people who have distinguished themselves in their area of career worth to emulate.

The project is created to celebrate great achievers in the South-West with a set goal of adding values to the younger generation to follow in their footsteps and by extension eradicating societal decadence in our society.