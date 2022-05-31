Sesame seed farmers urged to embrace mobile app technology to control pests, soil degradation

The Marketing Director and Head of impact, Robust Group of Companies, Mr. Abhishek Narayan, has called on Sesame seed farmers to embrace the usage of mobile app technology on their farmland as a measure to get rid of pests and other risks capable of affecting their production.

According to Narayan the mobile application is used to harness satellite data and when downloaded, it guides farmers on daily task for farming in line with best practice, predict yield and wealth condition while preserving the soil from pest attack.

He, however, noted that unless urgent precautionary measures are deployed, the impact of soil degradation may lead to 40 percent loss of global food production in the next 20 years.

He said although 52 percent of global arable soil for agriculture are being affected, a maximum threat cropping from the effect of global warming, living about 3.2 billion global population with food deficit.

Making the call at a town hall meeting with farmer’s group in Kano, the agriculture technology expert explained that a paradigm shift away from traditional farming production to technology-driven practice remains alternative solution to mitigate the impact.

According to him, the agriculture processing firm is engaging farmers in sustainable farming practice to preserve quality of soil in Nigeria.





He said to achieve the best agricultural standard, the introduction of a mobile application which would boost farmer’s yield and prevent possible attack of diseases and pest on produces is the best way to go.

Narayan further disclosed that the Robust Group is deepening farmers engagement essentially in the area of processing and value addition to crops like Sesame, beans and other spices crop to reduce export of raw materials.

He also noted that the firm is establishing a processing industry in Kano and Lagos to improve value change production, create job opportunities and building economic viability of country of origin.

He stated further that:”The application is not new globally because over 41 million farmers in 50 countries are presently using it on 30 million hectares of land. It is a well established and widely used application in several countries including India, Singapore and many African countries.

“The mobile application is used to harness satellite data and when downloaded, it guides farmers on daily task for farming in line with best practice, predict yield and wealth condition while preserving the soil from pest attack”. Abhishek explained.

Reacting to the innovation, Vice-President of National Association of Sesame Farmers of Nigeria, Sadiq Kasim, expressed satisfaction on the introduction of modern technology to improve agricultural production in Nigeria.

Sadiq urged the firm to ensure necessary avenue is created to cascade awareness and sensitisation on the significance of the technology.

Some of the farmers who attended the occasion expressed happiness over the gesture by Robust Group of Companies, commending the comapny for educating them saying this gesture will go a long way to assisting them.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE