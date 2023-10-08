Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Chief Darlington Nwokocha has lauded the member for Umuahia Central State Constituency, Mr Anthony Chinasa for prioritising regular consultation in his representation for his people describing it as “a sign of deliberate and quality representation”.

Chief Nwokocha spoke through the member for Isiala Ngwa North and South federal Constituency, Chief Ginger Onwusibe who was also at the Umuahia Central Constituency town hall meeting in his capacity, said the convener, Mr Anthony Chinasa has started well and distinguished himself by not taking the people for granted and challenged the leadership of the General Assembly of the town hall meeting led by the moderator, Comrade Mike Mbaiwe who were elected and inaugurated as well as the entire people of Umuahia Central to give him all the needed support to excel.

He congratulated the state lawmaker on his recent victory at the tribunal and expressed optimism that with a well-articulated submission, as would be generated from the General Assembly, Mr Anthony Chinasa will be able to prioritize and attract meaningful projects and programmes for them from the present administration as the Governor is a man with listening ears.

Speaking, the convener and member for Umuahia Central State Constituency, Mr Anthony Chinasa explained that the General Assembly which was one of his campaign promises to the people, aims above all at generating ideas on the felt needs of the people and their impulse about the government, noted that it will be regular and rotatory across the state constituency and appreciated all the stakeholders for their commitment and presence, assuring them of effective representation.

In his speech, the Chairman of the General Assembly, Chief Godwin Chionye described the gathering as timely and the first of its kind in the Constituency, expressed optimism that having taken into consideration the divergent segments that make up the constituency, the lawmaker has shown that he came prepared and stressed the need for the collaboration of all in ensuring that set goals are achieved.

Contributing, some traditional rulers from the constituency including Eze Edward Ibeabuchi of Okwulaga Afara, Eze Philip Ukaegbu of Enyiukwu Afaraukwu and Eze John Ibezim of Amuzukwu Autonomous community while commending Mr Anthony Chinasa for the initiative, described it as capable of building greater bound for the people of the Constituency which is more cosmopolitan in nature and assured of their support to the lawmaker and the initiative.

The event which featured submissions from the various wards and groups resident in the Constituency bothering on their challenges such as police brutality, criminality, poor power supply, bad roads, erosion menace, lack of public utilities, poor health facilities and educational institutions among others attracted political, community and religious leaders as well as some former legislators from the Constituency including Chief Godfrey Onyemaobi and a former state lawmaker, Mrs Grace Uche-Akwukwaegbu.

