Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday, currently in Cotonou, capital of the Republic of Benin, on Sunday, said he is now free legally to leave Cotonou for Nigeria, his home country, after almost two years in the French-speaking African nation.

Igboho, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune from Cotonou, said: “I am now free to return to Nigeria and visit any country in the world. I have fulfilled all the legal conditions attached to my bail few years back and I am coming home to Nigeria, my country of origin, any moment from now.”

According to him, “I can confirm to you that I am now free to come back to Nigeria. There is no legal encumbrance again. Even though I have been living in Cotonou for some time, I can confirm to you categorically that I have now secured the liberty to leave Cotonou for Nigeria.

However, he commended some prominent Yoruba indigenes, politicians, the media, academia and Yoruba monarchs for what he termed critical support and solidarity he enjoyed from them while his sojourn lasted in Cotonou.

Igboho, who was at the forefront of the struggle for Yoruba self-determination campaign, under the Ilana Omo Oodua, specifically appreciated the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Wole Soyinka, Professor Banji Akintoye, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Dele Momodu, Yorubas in diaspora and Yoruba traditional rulers.

Meanwhile, in a statement forwarded to our correspondent, titled: “My Release in Benin Republic”, he said: “First of all, my sincere appreciation goes to God almighty, the master of the universe for making this day. I want to say a big thank you to all Yoruba sons and daughters all over the world for their love and support before and after the loss of my dear mother, though she’s still kept at the morgue, waiting for me to come and give her the befitting burial that she deserves.

“I give special thanks to President Talon of Benin Republic and to all members of his cabinet. My gratitude goes to my heroic father, Professor Banji Akintoye, and Professor Wole Soyinka for their support in the course of the struggle. May God reward you Baba for your standing courageously for our Yoruba nation and me. You promised to stand by me through my ordeal in Benin Republic and you have fulfilled your promise.

“I will not forget to appreciate former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Baba Ayo Adebanjo for their roles, even though only God gives freedom. Let me use this opportunity to say thank you to all religious leaders, pastors, Muslim clerics and traditional worshippers for their prayers day and night.

“Our royal fathers, Obas and Chiefs in Yoruba land, your love and support are so appreciated. But we need more of your support to deliver our lands from slavery because Yoruba land is ours.

“Although I have many Obas on my list, Olugbon of Orile Igbon and deputy chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, Kabiesi Oba Topspin o ni Bariga of Bariga, Oba Tejuoso, Oni Kenta of Orile Kenta, Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan Obateru, thanks immensely for your love.

“I must not forget to appreciate the Megarally USA under Prophet Ologunloluwa and the Directorate under the leadership of Barrister Ogedengbe. Special thanks to Ilana Omo Oodua, Canada and Igbega Omo Oodua USA and Canada.





“Chief Dele Momodu, I really appreciate you, sir, thank you so much. Special thanks to all media outlets; both print and electronic, including online media.

To all our Political class and Oba’s in Yorubaland, let’s join hands to make Yoruba great. All my brothers from the East, I appreciate your support.”

It will be recalled that Adeyemo was arrested on July 20, 2021, in Cotonou, while trying to travel to Germany at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, three weeks after he was declared wanted by the Nigerian security agencies.

He was later granted bail and had since remained in Cotonou until he issued a statement on Sunday, disclosing that he had been granted full freedom to leave Benin Republic for Nigeria.

As at the time of filing this report, Adeyemo has not revealed the exact day he will be coming to Nigeria.

