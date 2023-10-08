As the Kogi State All Progressive Congress (APC), officially flagged off the Governorship Campaign for the November 11 general election, Vice President Kashim has appealed to the People of Kogi State to come out en mass and vote for a leader who will deliver on the campaign promises the Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman.

Alhaji Shettima made the appeal in Lokoja on Sunday during the official flag- off of APC campaign rally in Lokoja.

The Vice President, who noted that the present administration has done well in Kogi State and deserves continuity from a reliable Candidate, thanked Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for believing in the Youths and bringing good governance to the people

According to him, it is time for the electorate to decide their fate by voting for a competent, credible leader who will deliver on their campaign promises.

He further revealed that, the Federal Government is already collaborating with foreign companies towards the resuscitation Ajaokuta State Company.

He maintained that the Federal Government is also putting measures in place towards dredging of river Niger in a bid to attract meaningful development in Kogi State and Nigeria in general.

In his remarks, The National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the present administration has done well for the People of Kogi State, hence the need for consolidation, continuity and sustainability.

” Kogi State needs a young man who will consolidate on the good work of Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Don’t make any mistake of voting for another candidate who will not deliver for his people. What is requested of Kogi People is to vote for someone who will unite Kogi and ensure that development keeps springing up at the grassroots” he stated.

In his acceptance speech, the Candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC), Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman said his agenda is to unite Kogites and bring meaningful development to the people.

The Governorship Candidate who stated that, Kogi State belongs to APC, appealed to the electorate should come out en-mass on election day and vote for him and his Deputy, Joel Oyibo for the needed development.

According to him, Kogi should not be allowed to be governed by selfish individuals who are coming out to divide the State and hiding under ethnic agenda.





He noted that his campaign mantra will be on sustainability for human capital development, Youth empowerment and improvement in basic infrastructure across Kogi State.

He, however, appreciated his principal the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for giving the youths a sense of belonging, adding that, Koji State will witness rapid development and security when the ruling party retain power in November.

While assuring that his administration will not disappoint the people of Kogi State when elected, the Governorship Candidate also vowed to deliver on the renewed hope of President Bola Ahmed Ahmed Tinubu.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE