Senator empowers 200 youths, women with agricultural implements in Plateau South

As part of the efforts to boost food production and empower the youths, the Senator representing Plateau South, Senator Nora Ladi Dadu’it, has empowered 200 youths and women with different agricultural implements.

Represented by her legislative aides, Mrs Rufina Gurumyen, on Thursday, at the presentation of the implements in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, the Senator said there is need a the promote agriculture as part of the ways to cushion the effect of hardship in the country arising from the increase in prices of food and other essential communities.

“When women and young ones are encouraged to embrace farming, it will boost the economy and as well make food accessible at affordable prices and as well guarantee food security.

According to her, the training and distribution of farming implements will further make the young ones be productive instead of engaging in unprofitable ventures that will make become a nuisance to their respective communities within senatorial districts.

She further explained that the training was also organised in line with the yearnings of the Federal Government and administration of Governor Simon Lalong to promote agriculture.

“I am pleased to see one of my dreams being realised, at the end of the three-day training, they would not go away as they came, as the 200 beneficiaries would acquire better skills and knowledge on farming of Yam, Guinea corn ground nuts and other crops that are widely cultivated in all parts of the Senatorial district, this would boost food production and economic sustainability in Plateau South.

Senator Dadu’ut said the participants would be presented with Knapsack and agricultural kits as well as capital to enable them to start their farm activities.

