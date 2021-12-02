NCC to continue on roll-out initiatives to improve opportunities for licensees

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it will continue to roll out all-inclusive regulatory initiatives to provide market opportunities for all licensees towards achieving efficient national policy targets.

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Professor Garba Danbatta, stated on Thursday during a talk-to-the-regulator forum in Port Harcourt.

Professor Danbatta said NCC needs all stakeholders especially licensees to key into all the commission’s programmes and to operate with maximum efficiency.

Represented by the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Mr Adeleke Adewolu, Danbatta noted that the forum provides licensees the opportunity to highlight areas of challenges and enables NCC to get insights to improve regulatory output.

He stated that the theme of the forum tagged “Talk to the Regulator” was to identify the regulators’ areas of concern and jointly develop and implement effective solutions.

“The commission is committed to the NCC Strategic Vision Plan (SVP 2021 to 2025) which the pillars are organisational efficiency and regulatory excellence, facilitate the provision of infrastructure for a digital economy which fosters national development, promote fair competition inclusive growth, increased investment, innovation services and facilitate strategic collaboration and partnership.

Danbatta called on all stakeholders, particularly their licensees to take advantage of the commission’s rollout programme to achieve maximum efficiency in their business.

Similarly, the Director Licensing and Authorization Department NCC, Mr Mohammed Babajika, stated that the commission is further liberalizing the telecommunications industry by finalizing the framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and currently reviewing existing regulations.

“The commission is also finalizing the Information Memorandum (IM) for 5G deployment, emerging trends like the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence(AI), Over The Top (OTT) services and Big Data Analytics, all these are aimed at initiating strategies to improve service delivery that is accessible and affordable,” he said.

Furthermore, the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management of NCC, Mr Adeleke Adewolu, noted that the commission is currently leading the industry to facilitate the rollout of broadband infrastructure so that Nigeria can achieve the target of 70 per cent broadband penetration to at least 90 percent of the population by 2025 as articulated in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020 to 2025).

Retail Manager for Airtel Network in Port Harcourt, Mrs Dorieen Ekeh, commended NCC for its services to ensure that National Identity Number (NIN) linkage and know your customer registrations are in place.

Ekeh called on the commission to urge the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to improve on the linkage of the NIN to enable them serve their customers effectively.

