The Senator representing Ogun West in the National Assembly, Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi, has become a poster boy of sorts for his party in Ogun State and the topic of sermons to other politicians to emulate his love and leadership skills.

The politician ,in his recent empowerment programme, reached out to 16,000 people, presenting cars, tricycles, sewing machines, dryers, foodstuffs, and cash gifts across the towns and villages that make up the Ogun West Senatorial district.

The programme attracted a lot of people who confessed to only witnessing such during election campaigns.

This, in no small measure, has soared the lawmaker’s popularity as he now ranks high in the politics of the State with feelers calling him one of the major forces that would determine who becomes the next governor of Ogun State.

Yayi, a die-hard follower of President Bola Tinubu, said he had never for once left his people and that he would continue to give them quality representation and a taste of governance.