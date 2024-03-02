Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, has resurfaced on the social scene.

The gentleman, who became the Speaker of the lower chamber at 29, was spotted in Bauchi some days ago at the burial of Mama Saratu Dogara, mother of lawmaker, Yakubu Dogara who succeeded Bankole as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2007.

Bankole, who is rumoured to be targeting a higher political role in Ogun State, was nicely welcomed in Bauchi.

His attendance at the event affirmed his lasting relationship with Dogara who was proud to openly introduce him as ‘one of us’ to his guests and family members.

Bankole, full of smile had an interesting time at the funeral service held at the Church of Christ in Nigeria, Gwarangah Bogoro, Bauchi which turned out to be a get-together of old friends and colleagues from the National Assembly.