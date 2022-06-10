Police dismiss trending video of two trailers loaded with guns by suspected bandits in Kogi

Kogi State Police Command has denied a trending video purportedly on Abuja-Lokoja road, claiming that some suspected bandits have loaded two trailers with guns and have kidnapped passengers in seven buses.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Kogi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya which was made available to Tribune Online, the video was a product of mischief.

The Command said, it swiftly moved into action and the intelligence at its disposal showed that such didn’t happen on Abuja-Lokoja Highway even as the poster was not specific where the incident took place.

The statement read: “The attention of the Kogi State Police Command has been drawn to the video trending that along Abuja–Lokoja road, over 500 buses are parked on the road due to two trailers conveying guns and some suspected bandits blocking the highway with buses reportedly diverted into the forest.

“The Command wish to state unequivocally that, the statement is not only the figment of the imagination of the author but totally false, malicious and highly mischievous. The incident as alleged did not happen in Kogi State and such was not reported anywhere in the state.

“The author ought to have mentioned the specific location where the purported incident happened, rather than being vague. More so, no indication of when the said incident occurred. Situation reports have been received from Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Commanders, and other security agencies, but no such incident recorded in the state.





“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police urged all peace-loving citizens of Kogi State and the country at large to discountenance such mischievous information trending on social media and go about their lawful businesses and activities.”

