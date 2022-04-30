Senate president celebrates Nigerian workers on May Day, calls for speedy resolution of ASUU crisis

By Tijani Adeyemi -Abuja
Ahmed Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan sends his best wishes to the Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s May Day.

Lawan also celebrates the workers for their immense contributions to the development of the nation.

“Nigerian workers deserve our appreciations and respects for their contributions to the development of our country.

“I also salute them for their patriotic cooperation with the government and other institutions in the collective efforts to address societal challenges.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Labour creates wealth for the nation, the more reason that the welfare of the Nigerian workers should always be accorded priority.

“As Parliament, the National Assembly will continue to partner with the Organised Labour in addressing issues that affect workers and the generality of the Nigerian people.

“Despite the prevailing challenges, the relationship between Labour and the Government should be cooperative in the overall interest of the country.

“In the spirit of May Day, I appeal for a speedy and amicable resolution of the ongoing negotiations between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) to ensure that our universities reopen for learning and research.

“We should always be mindful that no society can make meaningful progress without industrial peace and harmony.

“Once again, I say congratulations to all Nigerian workers and wish them a happy May Day,” Lawan says.

