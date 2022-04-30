FMN receives approval for acquisition of majority stake in Honeywell Flour Mills

FLOUR Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has obtained all requisite regulatory approvals to acquire a 71.69 percent stake in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, formerly a portfolio company of Honeywell Group.

The company also got approval for a 5.06 percent stake in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc held by First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

The acquisition, according to a report made available to newsmen, has been approved by all relevant regulators, namely the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC).

An announcement was made on November 22, 2021, regarding their agreement to the transaction which would bring together two businesses with shared goals to create a more resilient national champion in the Nigerian foods industry.

The acquisition enables the FMN to extend its reach across Nigeria, provide enhanced manufacturing capacity and create synergies to deliver improved products to consumers.

At a total enterprise value of ₦80 billion, Honeywell Group disposed a 71.69 percent stake in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc to Flour Mills of Nigeria.





Given FMN’s parallel negotiation for both stakes, culminating in the agreements being executed, the transaction was concluded at N4.20 being the final equity price per share.

Group Managing Director, FMN, Mr Boye Olusanya, said, “We are delighted that approvals have been received and we are all set to begin execution of this landmark transaction that would positively impact Nigeria’s food security architecture and overall competitiveness.

“We commend and thank all regulatory and approving bodies – FCCPC, SEC and NGX, for supporting this historic vision.”

He further noted, “Our combined brands and businesses will mean an expansive scale of food production for both Nigeria and Africa. Together, Flour Mills of Nigeria and Honeywell Flour Mills will be able to achieve rapid growth while maintaining high-quality products serving the evolving needs of our consumers.

“The acquisition will further serve as a catalyst for an even stronger stream of innovation that is focused on local content offerings, enabling our customers across the nation to seamlessly benefit from improved access to a wider product range and a robust pan-Nigerian distribution network.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…