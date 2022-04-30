Low turnout trails LG election in Benue

There was voter aparty as Benue State conducted its local government election on Saturday across the 23 council areas.

Sunday Tribune observed that that there was a turn out when it went round some polling units in the capital city of Makurdi.

It was observed that the processes of the elections were free and fair, we also observed that electoral materials and election officials arrived the polling units on time.

Also, while observers that monitored the elections in the state hailed the peaceful conduct of the elections, they decried the low turnout of voters for the elections.

Acting Chairman, Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria, Barrister Jossy Eze also corroborated our findings.

Eze who spoke to newsmen monitoring the election said, he noted that voters were not intimidated into voting.





According to him, “so far in the places we visited, I noticed that the election was peaceful; there is general voter apathy as regards the number of voters, viz-a-viz the number we have seen from the ballot boxes.

“Although, the turnout is low, there is still time, people are still ready to vote and people will still come to vote, since the closing time would be at about 4pm and this is midday.

“We also noticed that the atmosphere around the polling booths are conducive for people to come out and vote, no intimidation, but surprisingly we do not see party agents and we also do not see enough security personnel.”

