Senate moves to get state assembly speakers’ inputs on constitutional review

Speakers of the various states assemblies have been contacted to attend their respective zonal offices for the constitutional review in order to get their inputs on the various issues defined by the committee.

Chairman of the ad-hoc committee on Constitutional Review and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege said this while responding to question on the preparedness of the National Assembly to secure 24 of the states to the entire process especially restructuring that is agitating the minds of most Nigerians.

He spoke on the review of the constitution at a press briefing in Abuja where he noted that restructuring has a different meaning to different Nigerians.

Omo-Agege while drawing from experience said the committee has engaged the services of a consultant to liaise with the speakers individually and in the conference of speakers meeting.

How words: “This is a process and everybody has a role to play, restructuring depending on your own definition of restructuring.

“Like I said we are receiving a lot of bills in this area, which we are considering in addition to all other bills and proposals. It is not all about restructuring alone, I listed the 13 thematic areas.

“After we are done with that, we will take a vote with the House of Reps and run it over to the states.

“I should inform you upfront that we are already working in synergy with the houses of assemblies of the various states because we have a specific consultant for this purpose to liaise with the speakers of the various houses of assembly because as you know there is no way under section 9 of the constitution that we will have these done without their approval.

“Even at the zonal level, we have written to them as well requesting them to attend the zonal hearings and thereafter we are arranging a retreat between us and the speakers at the conference of speakers before July.

“We will seize that opportunity to have a buy-in of their thoughts on some of these issues.

“That is when we will know how much of the buy-in and on what issue and understand that there is a lot of issue beyond restructuring,” he stated.

