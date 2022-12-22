Senate fails to pass 2023 budget as scheduled, fixes Dec 28

The Senate on Thursday failed to pass the 2023 Appropriations bill as earlier disclosed by the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan who promised that the lawmakers would pass the bill on Thursday.

Indications to this emerged when the budget report was not listed on the Order Paper for Thursday legislative activities.

Tribune Online reports that the lawmakers went on a closed-door session shortly after the plenary resumed for the day and the closed session lasted for 15 minutes.

The Senate President in his address after the closed session said the 2023 Appropriations bill cannot be passed today as scheduled because the Appropriations Committee could not complete work on the budget report.

He, however, blamed the executive arm of government for submitting the budget proposal very late and when it was laid, it came with errors.

He also said that the process of cleaning the errors contained in the Appropriations bill was concluded on Wednesday, adding that the two chambers have to harmonize the copy to be able to present the report for passage by both chambers on Wednesday 28th, 2022.

Lawan also assured that the implementation of the proposed budget will still commence on the 1st of January, 2023.

Details later…

