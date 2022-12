JUST IN: Police nab suspected killer of LAUTECH final year student

Police have confirmed the arrest of the suspected killer of an Ogbomoso-born, United State-based hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi and final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Rachel Opadele .

The deceased were kidnapped and subsequently killed at a hotel based in Ogbomoso three months ago.

Opadele who was writing her final year project had since been buried.

Also, the remains of Owolabi was flown back to the US for burial.

The arrest was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso

Details later…