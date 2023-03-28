Tijani Adeyemi

The Senate has further extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2022 budget from 31st March 2023 to 30th June 2023.

The extension followed a lead debate by the Senate leader, Senator Gobir Ibrahim (Sokoto East-Senate Leader) requesting the upper chamber for the amendment of the Appropriation act 2022.

The lawmakers relaxed their standing rules to grant accelerated consideration and approval to enable it to read the Bill for the first, second and third time before its passage.

Senate leader had explained that the extension will enable the government to implement key projects in the capital component of the 2022 budget and allow for the completion of ongoing projects critical to the current administration.

According to him, “You will recall that the National Assembly extended the implementation of the 2022 Appropriation Act from 31st December 2022 to 31st March 2023.

“This was to allow full implementation of the budget, especially in the light of the 2022 Supplementary budget approved in December 2022. The extension had allowed MDAs to utilize a large proportion of funds released to them. However, significant amounts of funds remain with MDAs and will require a further extension to be fully expended.

“Giving the critical importance of some key projects nearing completion, requesting a further extension of the expiration clause in the Appropriation ( Amendment) Act, 2022 and the Long Title and Explanatory Memorandum of the Supplementary Appropriation Act is expedient to avoid compounding the problem of abandoned projects, given that some of the projects were not provided for in the 2023 Budget”.

In his contribution, Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue Northeast), backed the request to extend the budget, he however added that it should be spelt out that the 2022 budget will run concurrently with the 2023 Appropriation Act.

The senate later dissolved into the “Committee of Supply” to consider the report before it was eventually approved and passed the request to extend the life of the 2022 budget till June 30th, 2023.

