Concerned Ebonyi South Youth For Quality Representation has tipped Chief Austin Umahi to replace Senator David Nwaeze Umahi in the Senate.

The group disclosed this in a press statement titled ‘Why Ebonyi South Senatorial Seat Fits Chief Austin Umahi, signed on behalf of the group by its Chairman and Secretary, Hon. Peter Akpa and Michael Ori, respectively, which stated that Chief Austin Umahi has proved that he was not just an exceptional leader of men and resources but one who dedicatedly leads from the front and inspires others to achieve greatness.

According to the group, Austin Umahi deserves to replace his elder brother in the Senate because of his numerous contributions to the state’s political successes from 2015–2023.

Recall that David Umahi had earlier resigned as a senator after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed him as the Minister for Works.

The statement reads, “It is no longer news that the wheels have turned full circle for the immediate past administration that presided over the affairs of Ebonyi State from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

What will remain of fervent concern to history and historians, however, is the behind-the-scenes and open contributions of great individuals to the birth of that administration during the hot and highly contested primary, general elections, and tenure itself.

“Given his clear, emphatic, and unassailable contributions and sacrifices to the many positive outcomes of the era, it will be trite to say that one man who bestrides the entire political tapestry like a colossus and stood as the rock of Gibraltar all through the era is Deacon Chief Austin Umahi.

“An embodiment of academic brilliance, organisational skills, and results-oriented administrative acumen, Chief Austin proved that he was not just an exceptional leader of men and resources but one who dedicatedly leads from the front and inspires others to achieve greatness.

“All who had more than a cursory knowledge of the era will remember that Chief Austin fought tirelessly in 2014 to ensure that the immediate past Governor of Ebonyi State secured the ticket and continued to tread where Angels were afraid to run as he led the charge on many fronts that culminated in 2015 in the victory of the then immediate past Governor and the election of three Senators, five House of Representatives members, and 24 State House of Assembly members, as one of the few founding members of Divine Mandate, yet he held neither elective nor appointive position.

“In 2016, fortune thrust on his shoulders the responsibility of resuscitating the PDP South East that was in the throes of pangs of death as the National Vice Chairman (NVC) and Chairman South East. After his stewardship, friends and foes are in agreement that he performed creditably.

“In 2019, he repeated the same feat without complaining, always cheerful, dogged, and determined in the course he believes in. In October 2020, he willingly resigned his position as National Vice Chairman of PDP, South East, in protest against the marginalisation of Ndigbo and the defection of the then Governor to APC. This he did without minding the dictum that self-preservation is the first law in Heaven.





“Throughout the eight years of the immediate past administration, he was the stabilisation strong link that saw all the tremendous transformations recorded in Ebonyi State. He had also positively affected the lives of many people in the extant period and remained the voice of many voiceless and the defender of the defenceless; no wonder his admirers named him Ochiagha ndi igbo Gburugburu.

“In 2022, he contested for the Ebonyi South Senatorial Seat Primary, which he won overwhelmingly, but was asked to relinquish the position to the then Governor, which he quietly did without complaining as a true and loyal party man. In the same 2022, he was given too many tasking state assignments, which he conscientiously and dutifully discharged creditably.

“The tasks, to mention but a few, include the Chairman of the Zoning Committee that midwifed the sharing of elective positions from ward to state level, a feat that led to peaceful, equitable, and harmonious electioneering in the State, and secondly, the Director General of the Divine Mandate Campaign Council that produced the young and vibrant Governor of the State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, three senators, three House of Representatives (and still counting), and 20 House of Assembly members.

“The moral burden now is: Should a loyal, dedicated, dedicated and hardworking party man go unrewarded after having paid his dues and sacrificed beyond human comprehension thus far?

Answer: It is payback time. Let Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone overwhelmingly and in consensus support a man who is driven by an uncommon passion and zeal for the betterment of the people to go for Ebonyi South Senate; after all, this is the same ticket he surrendered out of respect and in obedience to the Party”, it stated.

