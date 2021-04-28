Senate demands increase in 2023 appropriation bill to Ikorodu-Shagamu road

The Senate, on Wednesday, mandated the Senate Committee on Works and Housing to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to include further funding for the rehabilitation of the Ikorodu–Shagamu road in the 2022 Appropriation bill.

The resolution of the Senate includes that there should be a provision of appropriate funding for the reconstruction of the Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe road in the 2022 Appropriation bill.

Consequently, the Senate directed the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to explore the possibility of other financing sources in order to accelerate the completion of both roads because they contribute to the national economy.

Senate decisions were sequel to a motion by Senator Mikhail Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) and were co-sponsored by Senator Tinubu, Oluremi Shade (Lagos Central), Senator Adamu, Muhammad Aliero (Kebbi Central) and others.

Mukhail in a motion entitled: Rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Shagamu and Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe roads to further bridge the infrastructure gap in the country.

According to him, the senate should be “Mindful that the Ikorodu–Shagamu road which starts from Ikorodu roundabout terminating in Isale-Oko, Sagamu, Ogun State and the Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe road starts from Sabo, Ikorodu and terminates in Ijebu-Ode Ogun State are Federal roads;

“Further mindful that the Ikorodu–Shagamu road is an old alignment, and is one of the busiest roads in the south-west zone which was constructed in the 1960s before the construction of Lagos– Ibadan expressway and was a major route carrying traffic from Lagos towards the Northern part of the country; until the commissioning of Lagos – Ibadan expressway in 1978.

“Convinced that the Lagos–Shagamu road still serves as a great commercial route for the South West, South-South and indeed the whole nation with several commercial ventures and Educational Institutions situated in that corridor.

“For example, Lafarge Cement, NNPC depot Mosimi, PZ, Knorr, several Metal Fabrication companies and Thomas Valley College and Christ Redeemers College are some of the important ventures in that route.”

