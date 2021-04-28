Ebonyi govt debunks report of herdsmen attack on school children

Ebonyi State government has debunked the report of attack on school children in the state by herdsmen.

The Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Stanley Okoro-emegha, disclosed this to Tribune Online in a phone interview while reacting to reports that herdsmen invaded a school to attack the children.

There were reports that schoolchildren were seen on Wednesday morning returning home over alleged plan by herdsmen to attack schools.

However, reacting to the development, the commissioner disclosed that what happened was far from the truth.

According to him: “The school children saw some herdsmen and one of their cows entered into a school and they started running away from the school. As I speak, there was no attack. I have sent people to the place and I have also asked the teachers of the school to return to their duty posts.”

However, following the report which spread like wild fire, some parents had to rush to some schools to pick their children while some private school locked their gates.

