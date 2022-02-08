Senate confirms Omotayo as NIPSS DG

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ayo Omotayo as Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

Omotayo’s confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Joint Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters; and Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Senator Danjuma La’ah, in his presentation on behalf of the Chairman, Ibrahim Shekarau, described the nominee as an “asset” who possessed the requisite legal requirements specified under sections 3(2b) and 5 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies 2004.

He disclosed that there was no adverse security report against the nominee and his appointment as Director-General of the NIPSS.

“Both the DSS and Police reports submitted to the Committee on the life of the nominee to date did not reveal any iota of crime or wrongdoing against him,” La’ah said.

The nominee was thereafter confirmed by the Senate.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Senate confirms Omotayo as NIPSS DG