Senate confirms Buhari’s seven ministerial nominees

The Senate on Wednesday made another landmark in the course of its legislative duties as it screened and confirmed seven ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Three of the nominees are former legislators and were given the privilege to take a bow and go as a mark of honour.

Among the nominees who enjoyed such privilege are the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Goodluck Nana Opiah, a nominee from Kano and the former Senior Special Assistance to President Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Reps), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakubu and a nominee from Ondo state, Ademola Adewole Adegoroye who said appearing before the Senate for confirmation as the minister has been his lifetime ambition.

Meanwhile, Goodluck Opiah who is also the current Commissioner for Petroleum Resources in Imo state, said as a former legislator, he promised to be a worthy ambassador of the legislature and an enhancer of the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

Another nominee who scaled through the screening hurdles is Ikoh Henry Ikechukwu from Abia State who advised the Federal Government to ensure that modular refineries are cited in oil-producing communities adding that this will address the issue of unemployment by creating jobs and reducing fuel scarcity among others.

Ikechukwu whose nomination was endorsed by all the three senators from Abia state was also described as a patriotic Nigerian who employed several youths in his private company.

Also, Umana Okon Umana from Akwa Ibom state who was among the nominees confirmed was described by senators from his state as a technocrat per excellent who will use his experiences to make an impact on the development of the country.

Umana while responding to a question on how to stop relying too much on forex, he recommended that the government should create enabling environment for massive production of goods and services by the private sector.

The youngest of all the nominees is Joseph Ekumankana Nkama from Ebonyi state, a lawyer by profession and age 46. He encouraged youths in the country to venture into areas of investments that are not been tapped while calling on the Federal Government and stakeholders in the education sector to urgently address the ongoing ASUU strike in the interest of the future of Nigerian youths.





Odum Udi from Rivers state was said to have served as local government chairman five times in Rivers state and his achievements were eulogies by various senators across the party line. He was later asked to take a bow and go.

Meanwhile, in his remarks after the confirmation, Senate President Ahmad Lawan congratulated all the ministerial designates and urged them to make their impacts felt in their various ministries.

According to him ” you are expected to work with our committees during oversights because we are working for the success of the same government. The fact that you have less than one year to prove your worth, and your impact in your respective ministries can be felt for life. So make sure you write your name not only in gold but in platinum”. Lawan said.

The Upper Chamber later adjourned plenary for the Sallah break to resume in the next three weeks.

