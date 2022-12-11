Seme customs seizes 33,390 litres of petrol in Badagry waterways

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Sunday said its officers seized 1,113 Jerry cans of PMS in 30 litres each, equivalent to 33,390 litres during a routine patrol in beaches along the Badagry waterways.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the Command Spokesman, Hussain Abdullahi, the seizure with a Duty Paid Value DPV of N8,808,280.00 only was made in the late hours of Wednesday 8 December 2022.

The Seme Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bello Jibo, who was quoted in the statement, explained that with this latest seizure, the Command has so far intercepted a total of 31,000 jerry cans of PMS in 30 litres each, equivalent to 930, 140 litres, about 28 tanker loads of 33,000 litres each from January to date.

The combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the aforementioned items stood at N167,722,751.51 only.

The Comptroller further stated that the giant feat achieved by the Command is unprecedented and the first of its kind in the history of the Command. He reiterates the commitment of his officers to continue making smuggling unattractive while noting that the Command will not succumb to cheap blackmail paddled by economic saboteurs who believe that the only way to succeed in carrying out their nefarious activities, is by spreading falsehood on the Command. He affirmed that the Command remains committed to fighting all forms of illegal and unlawful businesses to a standstill at our borders.

The CAC called on Nigerians who are doing legitimate business along the corridor should continue their normal activities as the Command remain firmly in its quest to facilitate legitimate businesses.