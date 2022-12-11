We’ll borrow N80bn to execute 69 projects in 2023 – Niger Gov

Niger State Government has said that it will borrow N80 billion for the execution of 69 major projects in the 2023 fiscal year.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello stated this at a town hall meeting organised by the State Planning Commission in conjunction with the House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation last Friday in Minna the state capital.

“Over N80 billion is expected to be borrowed consisting of N63.28 billion from external and N16.97 billion internal borrowing to finance the 2023 budget. I want to assure you that the state government is comfortable and sustainable in the repayment,” said the governor.

He stated further that the 2023 budget had prioritised focus on rural access roads, education, health and social sectors, including youths, and women empowerment, as well as renovation of public buildings.

The Governor, represented by the deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, applauded the State House of Assembly for approving the public meeting aimed at enhancing accountability, inclusiveness, and participatory democracy.

He described the next year’s budget as a “people-oriented” one which had the inputs of the citizens to achieve priority spending.

In his remarks, the Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Planning and Appropriation, Hon. Bashir Lokogoma, expressed concerns over the poor internally generated revenue base of the state, urging the state planning commission to look into it “with all seriousness to bridge the gap.”