Bauchi FRSC confirms death of 6 people, 5 injured in fatal multiple crashes

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 6 people have been killed in multiple fatal crashes.

The FRSC also confirmed that 5 other people were variously injured with bruises, fracture and burns in the accident which occurred at Zebra 45, RS 12.12 Darazo which prepared the first information report (FIR).

According to the FIR released by the Sector Commander, the crash occurred on Saturday, 10/12/2022 at about 2014hrs and was reported to the FRSC operatives in Darazo by 2019hrs while it took them 7 minutes to arrive at the scene for rescue operation at 2026hrs.

The crash occured at Rama village, 12 kilometres away from the base of the FRSC on the Darazo -Bauchi route of the ever busy Jos – Maiduguri Federal Highway

The crash involved 2 Vehicles, 1 Ash Toyota commercial bus with registration number DRZ 356ZD and blue Mercedes Benz commercial articulated trailer with no registration as of the time of the crash.

12 people, all Male Adults were involved in the crash out which 5 were variously injured while 6 were killed with wrong overtaking (WOV) as the probable cause of the crash.

The injured victims and the corpses were evacuated to General Hospital, Darazo for medical attention, confirmation and deposition of the corpses while the rescue team returned to the base successfully after clearing the obstructions at the scene of the crash.

The Rescuer according to the FIR was SMI E Madu.

