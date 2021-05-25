YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant
CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant
VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.
FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…Sell-offs in Banking, Insurance stocks dips market further by 0.1 per cent