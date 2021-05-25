Investigate N1.5trn money laundering claim against me, NIMASA DG writes EFCC

To clear his name and keep his integrity intact, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the allegations of fraud made against him and put the records straight.

A certain Jackson Ude had in several tweets, now-viral in the social media since last week, claimed that Jamoh defrauded the Federal Government of N1.5 trillion and $9.557,312.50 million.

Ude had published different bank accounts of one Hamza Ibrahim Jamo, a representative of the Dubai-based training firm, Talent Enterprise International (TEI) and a retiree of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), as belonging to the NIMASA Director-General.

However, in a petition dated May 24, 2021, and addressed to the EFCC chairman, titled, “Allegation of Money Laundering,” Bashir Jamoh called the attention of the anti-graft agency to the allegation that such monies were traced to his account.

The NIMASA DG, in the petition, said “The allegation of money laundering which impugns my integrity, character and family name has been circulating on the social media and also suggested that the Governor of the Central Bank of

Nigeria (CBN) be invited by the security agencies to give reasons such huge sums of money were transferred to my personal account instead of the Treasury Single Account.

“In view of this weighty allegation and the insidious and perniciously damaging effect on the government and the country, I hereby request that a thorough and painstaking investigation be carried out by your commission with a view to unravelling the truth or accuracy of the allegation. This is to put the record straight in the public domain, please.”

