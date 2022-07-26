See sacked, current Oyo deputy govs as one family, Saka Balogun tells Oke-Ogun indigenes

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Saka Balogun, has appealed to the people of the Oke Ogun zone of the state to see both the sacked and current deputy governors of the state as one and same from a family.

Apparently reacting to insinuations of rancour and bitterness among the people of Oke Ogun occasioned by the removal of Rauf Olaniyan and the swearing-in of Bayo Lawal as a replacement, Balogun said there should not be any issue since both the former and current deputy governors are from the same Oke Ogun zone of the state.

He spoke while fielding questions from reporters after leading a delegation of Ogbomoso leaders, elders and political appointees on a courtesy call on deputy governor, Bayo Lawal at the Agodi Government Secretariat on Tuesday.

Balogun while pleading for calm and togetherness among the people of the Oke Ogun said “The Governor did not mince words, he complained that the emergence of the former Deputy Governor Olaniyan was not completely to his knowledge and he felt a little trick to it. Maybe that was the basis of lack of complete understanding between him and the former deputy governor.

“We don’t want that type of situation to repeat itself. We know some of the details, we had an opportunity of intervening. But, so far so good, now, with the new Deputy Governor, of course, there will be some complaints here and there from the same Oke-Ogun, but we will try our best to make sure that since the replacement is also from Oke Ogun, they should see it as part of the whole and that there should be no rancour.

“Maybe if the replacement is from another zone, there could be justification for complaints of being unfair to them. But, with this, we have been able to know how to deal with them so that we can work together. My appeal is to the people of Oke people to see Bayo Lawal and Rauf Olaniyan as one and the same, coming from the same family of Oke Ogun.”

Speaking on the purpose of the visit to the new Deputy Governor, Balogun said the group came on a solidarity visit to assure Lawal of the support of the Ogbomoso people in his new task.

He said: “The purpose of our visit is to show solidarity with one of us, the new Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal. He is from Kishi, Kishi is from Oke Ogun, Oke Ogun is part of the Oyo North senatorial district.

“Ogbomoso is the second arm of Oke Ogun in Oyo North senatorial district. So, you see the link. We came to demonstrate that he is one of us, we solidarise with him and we will be too happy to cooperate with him to make sure that Seyi Makinde’s administration is succeeding and that the second term will be taken on a platter of gold.

“That is the main purpose of our visit, to let him know that he has the support of Ogbomoso zone.”

While playing host to the group earlier in his office, Lawal pledged the commitment and support of Governor Seyi Makinde led administration to the people of Ogbomoso as well as other regions and zones of the state.

Addressing the visitors, Lawal assured of his unflinching support, pledging that the present administration in Oyo would continue to share the dividend of democracy equitably among various zones of the state.





While describing Governor Makinde as a fair leader who is so committed to the progress of the state, the deputy Governor, sought the maximum cooperation of the people of Ogbomoso and other zones of the state for the Makinde-led administration.

He appreciated Ogbomoso indigenes for being the first indigenous group to pay him a courtesy visit since he assume office as the Deputy Governor.

Some of the Ogbomosho indigenes that accompanied Dr Balogun on the visit include, the Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde, Segun Ogunwuyi; Executive Chairman, Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, Prince Dotun Oyelade; PDP House of Representative candidate for Ogbomosho North/South/Oriire Federal Constituency, Honourable Olufemi Onireti, Commissioners, other political appointees amongst others.

