Security operatives rescue six kidnapped passengers, arrest three suspected cultists in Delta

Police operatives, ably assisted by soldiers, have rescued six kidnap passengers at Okutolo, Warri-Sapele road, Delta State from their abductors.

The passengers were travelling in a Toyota Sienna bus with Reg. No. BWR 301 SU on Saturday at about 7:45 p.m when they were abducted by AK47-wielding hoodlums.

The criminals reportedly shot the driver and a female passenger before dragging the rest of the passengers into the forest.

The DPO of Orerokpe Police Division, SP Ojo Oluwole, was said to have mobilized his patrol team, assisted by the military patrol team to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in the forest.

The hoodlums reportedly abandoned their victims after much pressure and fled deeper into the woods.

The patrol teams rescued the six kidnapped passengers who were identified as Rita Edoma Rita, Evelyn Chinwekwe, Believe Omoruyi, Linus Kojo, Christiana Idolo and Esther Ojemudia.

The driver and the female passenger, who were shot by the robbers, later died in the hospital just as expended shells of 7.62, 39mm ammunition were recovered from the scene.

Police is said to have launched a manhunt for the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, three cult suspects were on Sunday apprehended by police operatives from Orogun Police Division and vigilantes at about 11:30 p.m.

The suspected members of Barger Confraternity identified as Efe Aworo, 25, Ogene Oghenedoro Obiobor, 28, Great, 30, reportedly opened fire on the patrol team but were overpowered and subsequently arrested.

Confirming the incidents, Commissioner of Police, Delta State through the Ag. PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, appealed to parents and guardians “to look after their wards and do all they can to discourage them from participating in cultism as this is the mother of virtually all crimes in the country today.”

