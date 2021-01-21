Security operatives launch manhunt for fleeing kidnappers in Osun

A joint operation of Police, SSS, the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps, JTF, Vigilantes, hunters and Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) have launched a manhunt for some fleeing abductors of travellers along Omoh-Ijesha and Erimo Ijesha in Oriade local government area of Osun State.

It will be recalled that seven of the abductors including a Yoruba man popularly know as Jumbo were arrested in the forest where they took their kidnapped victims to on Wednesday while others fled to escape arrest.

Security sources who hinted that they have been in the forest since Wednesday to fish out the kidnappers added that all perceived dangerous spots in the forest had been combed by the combatants.

He expressed optimism that in no distance time, nemesis would catch on them.

Meanwhile, People of Erin Ijesa, Erin Oke, Erinmo Ijesa, Omo Ijesa and Iwaraja in ORIADE local government area of Osun state have called on security operatives not to treat the issue with glove hands.

The communities in a Save Our Soul (SOS) message sent to newsmen in Osogbo, said “the warning came on the heels of the purported arrest of an alleged notorious criminal, Jombo, who had for many years been disturbing the peace of the people of the area.”

The communities had in the past appealed to the police authorities to bail them from the man who had been arrested several times on alleged criminal activities and illegal possession of firearms

The alleged that “Jombo sells people’s land without authorisation but surprisingly he somehow gets off the hook whenever he is arrested by the police. It is on record that he was arraigned in court and remanded in prison custody in March 2014 for being caught with a rifle.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…