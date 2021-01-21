Yansakai kills two Fulani herdsmen in Zamfara as governor summons Emir of Maradun

Governor Bello Mohammed Mattawale of Zamfara State has summoned the Emir of Maradun over the killing of two Fulani herdsmen by suspected outlawed vigilante group (Yansakai) in the state.

The governor has also warned traditional rulers to take decisive measures against any group of person or individual who takes the law into his hand in the state.

Speaking at Goverment House Gusau on Thursday evening, Mattawale said: “From today onwards, I will not tolerate the killing of any innocent person by the outlawed vigilante group (Yansakai) in any area of the state. I’m determined to bring peace and peace must reign.”

He assured that the present administration would do everything possible to ensure total peace was restored in the state.

“I have just received information that two Fulani herdsmen were slaughtered to death in Maradun. I have ordered Emir of Maradun to bring the suspects culpable within three days to the police commissioner. It’s an instruction,” Mattawale said.

