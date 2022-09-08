Security expert stresses importance of passengers’ obligations to airport security

Re-emphasising the pivotal roles passengers have to play in facilitation and security process at the airport to avoid delays and unpleasant experiences, air travelers in the country have been urged to endeavor to support the tasking authorities to improve and optimize passenger flow crew and cargo at the airports.

Presenting a paper on ‘Challenges To Passenger Facilitation Process In Tge Aviation Security Regime’ at an industry event organised by Aviation Round Table (ART) in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Selective Security International, Mr Ayo Obilana, listed areas where passengers could help airports facilitation process that will enhance security to include: passengers’ responsibility in carrying along only valid documents and refraining from using forged travel papers.

According to Obilana, passengers’ answering question truthfully when asked by Law Enforcement Officers, avoidance of confrontation with officials even when provoked and adhering the rules applicable to luggage allowance to avoid delay at check-in counter are also required.

“Never smuggle illegal or prohibited items through the airport into a foreign country it may end in smuggler’s death by execution or beheading. Avoid using cell phones at security check points or while undergoing profiling unless permitted, never carry items for unknown persons or third party. Carry only what you personally pack under your control, arrive airport early enough for airport security & facilitation processing/protocols.”

In his recommendations on the way forward, the security expert submitted that without prejudice that serving or presently designated airport official facilitators here in Nigeria would not be in the position to efficiently and effectively address the challenges pointed out due to obvious reasons.

“Neither would their respective ministry nor principal officers be able to successfully bring holistic change. The tasking authority at the highest level of government is the only body that stands to holistically, effectively and successfully address the challenges.”

He cited some of the ways to efficiently and effectively address the airports challenges to include: a well-structured and articulated systems approach, restructuring in airport facility for speedy processing, funding and procurement of required equipment/materials for the processing scheme and training for the process per se of bringing all agencies under an operational umbrella with the empowerment of NCAA to act decisively.





Other areas include: Investment in modern technology like the use of machine readable equipment and access control technology, discarding analog system or “bank passbook mentality era” of doing things, pre-profiling technologies for airlines and regulatory authorities to upload traveling documents process passenger check in, bag drop off and subject to verification at the airport (e.g. Of COVID vaccination cards and periodic audit to ensure closure of existing gaps.