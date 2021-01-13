Security: Ayade clamps down on Kidnappers, criminals as residents hail security outfit

Kidnapping and other forms of criminality are gradually becoming a thing of the past in Calabar and environs as residents of Calabar, the Cross River State capital, commended the efforts of Operation Akpakwu, the new security outfit, established by the state government, in tackling the incidence of kidnapping and criminality in the city.

The residents also lauded Governor Ben Ayade for setting up the crime-busting outfit, noting that, “that singular move has restored calm in the state.”

Operation Akpakwu, a security outfit manned by personnel drawn from the Army, Airforce, Navy, Civil Defence and Police, was recently launched by Governor Ayade with the mandate to rid the state, especially Calabar, of kidnappers and other criminals.

Pastor Thomas Effiong Okon, chairman of Unified Commercial Taxi and Bus Drivers Association showered praises on Ayade and heads of security agencies in the state for securing lives and property of the people.

He also said as a resident of Calabar south, which used to be the hub of criminal activities, he had witnessed improvement in security.

“I am a Calabar South resident and that was the hub of almost all the crisis but for the past days, we have had relative peace as there has been no incidence of kidnapping or hijack of some sorts,” Okon stated.

According to him, “Operation Akpakwu has done a lot. You know security is a thing that needs constant improvement but so far they have done a lot. For me, they have met at least 80% of our security expectations in the state,”

Also speaking, Comrade Ekpenyong Akiba also commended Ayade for establishing the security outfit, which he noted, had done a lot in securing lives and minimising the spate of Kidnappings in Calabar, adding that “the efforts of Operation Akpakwu have been fantastic and they have done marvellously well, we have seen the improvement in security in the state and the spate of kidnapping has reduced to the barest minimum. We can now sleep with our eyes closed.”

Meanwhile, the state Security Adviser South, Mr Leo Nyambe has called on Cross Riverians to support Operation Akpakwu by giving out vital and timely information to security agencies.

According to him, “all we ask for is the cooperation of the public by giving us timely information. If you see something, say something and Akpakwu will be at your doorpost. We have all our phone numbers on Social media and on the radio as well, so just put a call across to any of those numbers if you see a suspicious movement around your area and Operation Akpakwu will come to your rescue.”

While commending Governor Ayade for granting the team all the logistics and technical support needed to carry out the task of riding Calabar of hoodlums and undesirable elements, Nyambe assured residents of a peaceful 2021 as “we are poised to return Calabar to the serenity and tranquillity it was known for.”

