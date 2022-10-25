Security alert: No cause for alarm, FG assures

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife, Abuja
Security alert: No cause for alarm, FG assures, FG tasks media houses on 2023 census advocacy, FG condemns Atiku, Fake news insecurity ​Lai ,Buhari has done better than other administrations on infrastructure, No plan to ban Facebook , filmmakers to unite Nigeria, Lekki port to wrest Nigeria's lost cargoes from Togo, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Attacks: Bandits now working with Boko Haram, Insecurity: We are not overwhelmed, FG insists, Dangote refinery, FG has implemented 150 Ease of Doing Business reforms, FG to launch sensitisation campaign against ritual killings, FG links 123 companies, China, Nigeria have huge potentials for investment cooperation, subsidy removal, Nigeria's economy on steady recovery, Rescind ban on Nigerians, Killers of two policemen in Anambra , Minister's response on #EndSARS panel report has done more damage to FG, says Niger Delta rights activist, Lai dismisses Lagos #EndSARS report, FG tackles American NGO over terrorism sponsorship allegation, FG launches Digital Switch Over in Kano, Nigeria to host UNWTO
Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that Nigeria’s security forces are doing everything possible to secure them and foreigners living in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who gave the assurance in Abuja on Tuesday during a Ministerial Session at the ongoing UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week, said the military and other security forces have been very proactive in tackling security issues.

“I can assure all that our military and other security agencies have continued to do everything possible to secure and protect Nigerians and foreigners living in Nigeria.

“Terrorists have been hard hit and put on the run. Bandits have been decimated and scattered. Our country is safer today than at any time in recent times, thanks to the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said while the government did not discountenance the fact that terrorists, bandits and their kind would always want to do whatever it takes to disrupt the nation’s peace, security and stability, Nigeria’s security forces are up to the task of protecting citizens and non-citizens alike.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

“Nigerians too should continue to be alert but must not panic. Like I said in a recent statement, as far as insecurity is concerned, the worst is over for Nigeria,” he said.

While speaking on the topic “National Media and Information Literacy Frameworks, Sustaining Beyond Disinformation,” the minister said the threat of disinformation to national and global peace and stability is glaring, as it undermines the trust by citizens in the system.


He said some media outlets and social media personalities are usually caught spreading unverified information on their platforms just for clickbait and the attendant monetary gain.

“Talking of clickbait, this may be what informed the spread of the supposed security alert issued recently by some foreign embassies in Nigeria. One would imagine that if indeed this kind of security alert was issued, it was for the attention of citizens of the issuing countries in Nigeria. Suddenly, this alert found its way into the media, both new and traditional, thus creating panic in the polity.

“Schools were shut. Businesses were closed. Travel plans were altered. Lives were disrupted. No one cared to find out about the authenticity of these alerts. They just published, got the benefit of massive clickbait and damned the consequences,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

He said the deliberate spread of fake news has become more prevalent with the ease in access to connectivity over the digital space since there is available and affordable technology/software that can be used to distort digital content (audio, visual and images) such as photoshop, deep fake and voiceover software, which are readily available as open source/free or paid apps on the Internet.

The minister, however, said there is a ray of hope as the tech companies are increasingly involved in the development and deployment of technology to checkmate the spread of disinformation over their platforms, in addition to the availability of technology through text and reverse image search engines to decipher and verify such contents.

You might also like
Latest News

NCC to auction two more slots on 3.5GHz band for 5G services

Latest News

Udom tasks ex-deputy govs to tackle challenges of Nigeria

Latest News

Floods in Nigeria caused by climate change, Buhari tells Ban Ki-Moon

Latest News

Court sentences man to 3-year jail term over assault

Comments

Click Here To Access The Original Website Of ObafemiAwolowoFoundation  

Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More