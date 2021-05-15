Security agents laid siege at Nelson Mandela slated for Yoruba Nation rally in Osun

A combined team of Conventional and mobile policemen including the Department of the State Security Services (SSS), Joint Task Force (JTF), Amotekun Security outfit and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday laid siege at the Nelson Madella Freedom Park, Osogbo, the venue slated for the commencement of Yoruba National Rally in Osun State.

The paramilitary uniform men who had arrived at the venue as early as 7.00 a.m of the day to disturb the commencement of the programme, were placed in strategic positions to effect the arrest of whosoever found to be part of the organiser of the programme.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the programme have shifted the venue of the event to June flyover bridge in Osogbo where they had earlier converged to start with the agitation of the Yoruba Nation.

More details later…

