The Abia State Police Command has confirmed its collaborative efforts with other security agencies in the search and rescue operation of Mr Li Peiyin, a Chinese national who went missing from a quarry site in Lokpanta, Umunneochi Local Government Area.

The newly appointed Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Chinaka Chioma Maureen, revealed these details during a phone interview with Daily Post.

According to the PPRO, the police force, along with other security agencies, is diligently working to locate and rescue the missing Chinese national who served as a site manager at the quarry.

The search for the manager has been extended to neighbouring states such as Ebonyi and Enugu, with the utilization of scientific equipment, including drones, to enhance the search operation’s effectiveness.

While initial reports indicated that the expatriate was not accompanied by security personnel on the day of his disappearance, the PPRO emphasized that ongoing investigations aim to unravel the circumstances surrounding his vanishing.

It remains unclear at this point whether the Chinese citizen was kidnapped, but reports suggest that the Caterpillar vehicle, which the expatriate operated before his disappearance, was found elsewhere with its keys still in the ignition.

