The Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ ) Correspondents Chapel FCT Council has commended the Cross Rivers State Governor, Sen Prince Bassey Edet Otu for appointing Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche as his Chief Press Secretary ( CPS ).

The Chapel described the appointment of the renowned journalist and editor of Abuja Inquirer Newspaper as a well-deserved honour in view of Ogbeche’s experience, antecedents and prowess In the pen profession.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Comrade Jide Oyekunle and Secretary of the Chapel, Raphael Oni respectively on Tuesday in Abuja said the Governor made a perfect decision by putting the round peg in a round hole.

“We commend the Cross Rivers State Governor, Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu for appointing this gentleman, erudite and seasoned journalist to be part of your administration. We have no doubt in his capacity, wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to service and public trust.

“His vast knowledge and expertise in journalism coupled with his loyalty, and trustworthiness make him highly suited for the crucial role of Chief Press Secretary”

The statement also described Ogbeche as a leader with track records of honesty and excellent qualities as a two-term Chairman of NUJ FCT Council.

NUJ expressed confidence that the appointment would afford him the opportunity to help drive the agenda of the new government in the state.

“Your appointment is an amazing opportunity which is a reward for your loyalty and many years of hard work towards advancing to the course of journalists and journalism.

“We are also so excited on your behalf because you are a great fit for that position and will deliver beyond the expectations of the Governor.

“The entire members and executives of the chapel pray God to grant you the knowledge, wisdom and understanding to perform the new assignment of promoting the image of the Governor ” The statement added.

