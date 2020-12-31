Second wave of COVID-19: Fate of Nigeria’s aviation in 2021

2020 will ever be remembered as the worst year in the annals of history particularly in the global aviation sphere, no thanks to the unimaginable sufferings including human and economic losses brought about by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak of the pandemic which ravaged through all major parts of the world turned the aviation sector of the different countries around the world to epicentres following the negative effects of the actions taken to prevent the virus from further unleashing havoc on humans and businesses.

Mostly hit were the airlines including the Nigerian domestic airlines that are still struggling for survival with many of their workers already sent packing.

Considering the critical roles of a virile aviation sector and its airlines to the economic boost and freedom of movements of the public around the world, the governments of nations swung into actions meant to forestall further destruction by the pandemic on both humans and economies by introducing preventive measures against the pandemic.

Major countries around the world including African countries had in the outgone year announced financial bailouts to assist the sector and the airlines survive the monstrous virus.

Despite the fact that Nigeria’s aviation sector belongs to the topmost money making avenues for the government, politics laced with emotional sentiments beclouded the thinking of the government to realise the importance of coming to the aid of the sector.

After long back and forth gimmicks backed with pressures from stakeholders, the government sluggishly announced a meager bailout of N5 billion consisting of N4 billion to the domestic airlines and N1 billion to the aviation agencies and other allied businesses.

Even with the displeasures displayed against the meager N5 bullion announced for such a critical sector with the airlines gasping for economic breath, while the aviation agencies with the other allied businesses like the ground handling companies getting overwhelmed by the pandemic hardship, 2020 slipped by without the Nigerian government releasing the bailout funds.

As the fears of uncertainty permeate Nigeria’s air transport sector over the likely fate that may befall the entire sector especially the airline domestic scene, there came the announcement of a second wave of the pandemic already adjudged to be even more deadly than the first wave.

Towards the tail end of 2020, again, while governments of other countries and continents like United Kingdom, United States, Europe, Asia and Middle East, among others, have continued to be proactive towards cushioning the effects of the pandemic on their sector and airlines, the Nigerian government has continued to treat this all-important sector with levity.

Miraculously and with the doggedness of the airlines, in particular, to make air travels available to the Nigerian travellers in the face of reluctance by the government to assist, the new year of 2021 has finally rolled in.

Sadly, while all the sectors of economy including both the private and public sectors should have heaved a sigh of relief that the COVID-19 year has just ended, such a high hope has become dashed with the return of the pandemic with a deadlier mission.

Towards the end of the outgone year, and the new year, there is an air of palpable tension blowing over the fate of air transport vis-a-vis many questions being asked as to what may happen should the government continue to play politics with issues affecting the sector as COVID-19 continues to ravage the entire sector.

One obvious fact is that the second wave of the pandemic which has already led to a serious spike in the number of the victims and the coming impact on air transport, which may spell doom for the sector in Nigeria, the paltry N5 billion promised and failed bailout may no longer be relevant under the latest dispensation.

Therefore, as the entire sector waits to see how the government intends to save the sector, particularly the domestic airline scene even as it fails to recognize the crucial roles the entire sector plays, it is hoped that this lackadaisical policy towards the country’s aviation will not boomerang in the new year.

