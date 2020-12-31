COVID-19 cuts FAAN’s revenue by over 75% — Yadudu

THE Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu has reacted to the impact the COVID-19 had on the aviation sector, particularly on FAAN.

Yadudu who recently spoke at the Servicom Networking Meeting held in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, said following the impact of the pandemic, airports lost take-off and landing fees as well as Passenger Service Charges (PSC) which he said were the major revenue generating points of airports.

He referred to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) findings which stated that airports revenue globally dropped down to 90 per cent in April, 2020 and still went down by 75 per cent in August.

Yadudu explained that with the assistance of government measures and industry guidance, recovery had started with the aviation sector bringing out some guidelines to ensure the health and safety of passengers, crew and other airport workers.

His words: “As this year has shown, things will not always be rosy, and it is only in unity of purpose can success be achieved. We will constantly be tested on our management and handling of critical situations within the aviation industry”.

The General Manager, Customer Service of FAAN, Mrs. Ebele Okoye, on the occasion, lamented the impact of COVID-19 outbreak that hit the airports hard which she said further stalled development in emerging markets with air travel falling sharply leading to cut of capacity by airlines.

She cited Airports Council International (ACI), a global trade group for the world’s airports which stated that there were well over 4,000 airports across the globe with scheduled traffic in (2016) and generated revenues of $172.2 billion.

She declared: “It also fosters interaction in practical terms among the MDAs in the aviation industry and SERVICOM Presidency. I believe this forum will also enable us to rub minds, exchange views on challenges affecting our work, and strengthen the spirit of teamwork in our midst. Obviously, no MDA can solve the problems of aviation. It takes the collective responsibility of all of us”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…