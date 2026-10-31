2027: We’ll continue to convince Nigerians to re-elect Tinubu — Senator Yari

Former Zamfara State Governor and Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has said Nigerians would be convinced to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a fresh mandate in next January’s presidential election.

Senator Yari reaffirmed the commitment of the APC-PCC to securing the buy-in of the Nigerian electorate for Tinubu’s second-term aspiration while speaking with journalists in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, where he had joined President Tinubu, alongside other eminent Nigerians, to perform the Muslim lesser Hajj, Umrah.

Checks revealed that President Tinubu, during a media chat in Saudi Arabia on Friday, said he had enormous faith in God to be re-elected as president.

“I believe that Allah’s wish in His court must prevail. And there’s no other God but Allah.

“Allah is the only one who can define a human being, what he will be, and what he will become,” Tinubu had declared.

Speaking with journalists at the weekend, the APC-PCC DG noted that President Tinubu’s faith in God, his record of performance and the capacity of the campaign organisations to win the hearts of the electorate would swing votes in Tinubu’s favour and ultimately secure his victory.

He said: “That’s what makes a leader, because when you ask him, he first prayed for the country, prayed for every Nigerian, and also said this election is an election in which God has selected the person who will be a leader, and only He can make someone a leader or otherwise.

“So, in total, I depend on Allah to do it for him as He did it for him in 2023. By that, Allah says we should welcome and work, and that all the procedures we are undertaking to campaign, talk to people, convince them, and show them what we have done and achieved will, by God’s grace, convince people to elect us.”