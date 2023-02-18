Soji Ajibola

Social Democratic Party, (SDP) has collapsed its structure in support of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu and the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party,(PDP) in Oyo state, Engr. Seyi Makinde in the forthcoming general elections

Members of the party led by the National Deputy secretary, Chief Simeon Adewale Adeshina, the state chairman, Hon. Kola Baligun, the 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the party, Chief Ayorinde and other critical stakeholders at an enlarged stakeholder meeting in Ibadan on Saturday resolved to support the duo based on their credible records of performance as seasoned administrators and politicians

It was stated at the meeting that Gov. Makinde had in the close to four years of his administration distinguished himself as a person to be trusted.

According to them, Makinde has been able to rewrite the history of governance in Oyo state with achievements that cut across all sectors of the economy.

In their separate remarks, the National Deputy Secretary of the party, Chief Adeshina said the endorsement of Makinde was based on his performance.

He added that in close to four years of his administration, he has ensured prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

Aside from payment of salaries and pensions, Makinde has turned the 33 local government areas of the state into construction sites.

Aside from being a former chieftain of the party, the governor has etched his name in gold hence the reason for supporting him and all the party candidates.

After his unanimous adoption as the governorship candidate of the party, what is left for our members is to go back and work with PDP members at all levels

Also, the party has adopted all the legislative candidates of the party at the state and national levels.





Speaking in the same vein, the state chairman of the party, Hon. Kola Balogun said the decision to support Chief Tinubu and Engr Makinde was hinged on their track records of performance.

Our members should cast their votes for Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC while they should vote for Makinde, the governorship candidate and other candidates of the PDP at the state level.

He, therefore, enjoined his members to work harmoniously with the PDP members in the state.

In his comment, the gubernatorial candidate of the party in 2019 aligned himself with the position of the chieftains and other members of the party on the endorsement of Chief Tinubu and Engr Makinde respectively.

At the end of the meeting, a communique was signed by the state chairman of the party, Hon. Balogun which made known the resolutions of members was issued.

It read: I wish to welcome the SDP Oyo State Executives, all our local govt delegates from all d 33 LGAs of Oyo State.. and Key stakeholders to this import declaration today.

You are all aware of the legal battle pending in Abuja Fed High Court 5 wherein we are the plaintiff. During the course of this legal battle the court made an interim pronouncement that all sides should maintain the status quo ante. In furthering of this at our National convention on 31st May 2022 in Merit House, Abuja

The Convention took a decision that all officers democratically elected in March 2016 remain recognized until the case is determined.

In this regard, we salute our Nat Executives led by the National Chairman Chief Supo Shonibare for strengthening the Party up to this moment.

Equally, at an exploratory meeting with d defendants in Lagos on Sept 27th last year our Party took a decision that besides the Presidential office, each state is free to support any other political party’s candidate in other positions contested in dis 2023 Elections.

Consequent upon this the Hon Balogun-led Oyo State executives had communicated the same to all d 33 LGAs.

I am happy that there is consensus to support the incumbent Gov. Seyi Makinde because of the tremendous work he is doing in Oyo State.

The laudable development projects are numerous which include d Iwo road interchange and Bus Terminal. The completion of d Ibadan Shaki – Iseyin Road, Emmanuel Alayandele University of Education, the reconstructed sports stadiums, the modern bus transport system, the prompt payment of pensions and all civil servants salaries, the unprecedented 13th-month yearly Salary payments to all civil servants, the motor Garage park management system which has brought succour to commuters and transport operators in Oyo State

It is, therefore, with your resounding consensus that we shall today formally announce our total support and electoral Alliance with Makinde, the PDP Gov candidate and all PDP Senatorial, Fed House of Reps and Oyo State Assembly contestants in dis 2023 General Elections.

I will pursue at this moment to take any opposing views if any. If not can somebody move a motion to confirm that this assembly has unanimously adopted Makinde and all PDP candidates in dis 2023 Election as SDP candidates by way of Electoral Alliance. Can somebody support the motion. If no opposing motion, please in support say hie. Opposing, say nay.

Thank u for your support. Pls carry this resolution to all your LGAs and wards up to each cell unit. You shall be expected to work with d PDP in your various LGAs to ensure resounding victory. Congratulations to us all.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE