By: Yejide Gbenga – Ogundare

The Ekiti State Chapter of the PDP New Generation, a youth-based pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented the terrible situation that the country is in saying it is only the administration of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa that can rescue the country.

Consequently, the group, while intensifying its campaigns in the state urged residents and all Nigerians alike to vote for Atiku Abubakar, and all the party’s candidates in the forthcoming election.

According to Mr. Ogunremi Sunday, the coordinator of the group while leading the team to Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government area of Ekiti South where they took the Atiku/Okowa message to market women at the popular Odo Oja Market.

‘It’s high time we show them that the present situation we are in is terrible and we are not comfortable, we want a genuine change for the better, Umbrella is the logo on the ballot, Vote for PDP at all levels so you can enjoy a better life and good governance’ he canvassed.

The team again moved to Odo Ikere Community where they met with artisans and traders, also in attendance was the trade Union, where the Atiku gospel was spread successfully.

A trader Mrs Olawale took it upon herself to start campaigning for Atiku with us, even though hawking her goods, she continued to canvass for people in her loud voice to vote for PDP and Atiku, saying during the PDP administration things were better and PDP will bring back the good old times and more.

Emure Ekiti was the next stop for the team where they met with party faithful and indigenes. The State Coordinator again engaged the people on how to cast their votes without leaving room for a void. He also admonished the party members to reach out to our people still in the Social Democratic Party SDP to come back and join hands together to rescue Nigeria from the shackles of APC by voting for Atiku Abubakar and all PDP Candidates at all levels.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Mr Fawole Ige said, ‘The whole country has now seen that APC has nothing to offer after their 8yrs of abysmal tenure. Today you can hardly feed a family of five with 10,000 Naira as prices of things have skyrocketed, fuel is on the rise and even unavailable in most cases, it’s commonsensical that the people will vote for the best alternative and that’s the PDP’.

The team also visited some homes and shops to canvass for more votes for the party candidates at all levels before going on to join the campaign team of Babatunde Ajayi, the party’s House of Rep candidate in Ekiti North 2 for the ward to Ward campaign.