Operatives of the FCT Police Command, in its sustained fight against banditry in the territory, raided a kidnappers’ den in Jibi forest bordering Dei-dei, Abuja.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Monday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh stated, On March 23, 2024, at about 06:00 AM, upon sighting police operatives, the bandits fled from their hideouts to escape arrest.”

“The crime prevention operation was carried out on the heels of credible intelligence that one Mallam Danyaboi and Ilu, gang members and colleagues of one Nasiru Mohammed A.K.A. Danger, who was earlier arrested and paraded by the Police Command on March 11, 2024, in connection with a series of kidnappings in FCT, had planned a reprisal kidnapping attack in Zuba and its environs following the arrest of their members. Exhibits such as firearms and cows were recovered from the camp.”

“While intensive crime prevention patrols are already in place to forestall any intended kidnappings in the area, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, wishes to reassure residents of his commitment to ensuring the safety of all and sundry.”