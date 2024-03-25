Four persons have been arrested by the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation, and Safety Corps (So-Safe Corps) for allegedly stealing conduit wires, cables, and other electrical appliances worth N5 million.

They were arrested on Monday at Block F, Plot 13, Future Expansion, OPIC Estate, Agbara.

The suspects, Mubarak Sheu, Usman Umar, Naura Abubakar, and Aba Rabiu, all residents of Lusada Town.

According to the Corps spokesperson, Moruf Yusuf, the arrest was made by officers from the Igere-Ihunsa Divisional Command under Assistant Commander Adebesin Lukmon following a distress call.

He said that the officers swiftly responded upon receiving the call and apprehended the four suspected members of the robbery syndicate.

Yusuf added that the suspects and recovered exhibits had been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Agbara Divisional Police Headquarters, for further investigation and potential prosecution.